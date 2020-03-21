COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Raise to 450, 20 Healed and 38 Died

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Government Spokesperson for handling coronavirus cases (COVID-19) Achmad Yurianto said on Saturday, March 21, there were 81 new cases added so that the total 450 people.

“Daily updates on positive confirm cases from March 20 to 21 today have added 81 new cases, bringing the total to 450 cases,” Achmad said during a press conference at BNPB Building, Jakarta.

He said for negative cases or those who had recovered and were allowed to go home, there were a total of 20 people, then the additional cases of death as many as six people, so the total case was 38 people died because of COVID-19.

He appealed to the public to follow the direction of the president and local government to maintain social distancing, wash their hands properly, and avoid the crowds that triggered the spread of COVID-19.

“Therefore, obey the appeal of the government to be more at home, as much as possible not to leave home,” he said.

Currently, Yuri said the government is seriously fighting the spread of COVID-19, one of which is by conducting a rapid test that began yesterday afternoon in the South Jakarta area. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)