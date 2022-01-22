Covid-19 Cases in Indonesia Hit 3,000 Per Day

Jakarta, MINA – The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has increased after 3,205 people were confirmed positive for Covid-19. Details of the addition of cases on Saturday, 2,889 people are local transmissions and 316 foreign travelers.

Data compiled by the Covid-19 Task Force and received in Jakarta on Saturday also showed that 627 patients had recovered and five people had died, Republika Online reported.

The total number of cases in Indonesia since March 2020 is 4,283,453 cases of Covid-19, of which 4,122,555 people have recovered and 144,206 people have died.

With the addition, there are currently 16,692 active cases or patients being treated or undergoing isolation after being confirmed positive for Covid-19. This figure shows the addition of 2,573 active cases compared to Friday.

In addition, there are also 7,612 people who fall into the category of suspected Covid-19. The additional results were obtained after testing 281,161 specimens from 194,500 people in laboratory networks throughout Indonesia. A total of 69,100,898 specimens from 46,621,388 individuals since 2020.

The daily national positivity rate for the specimen category is 1.85 percent and the person category is 1.65 percent.

Provinces that reported the biggest additions today are DKI Jakarta with 1,825 new cases, West Java 641 new cases, Banten 451 new cases, East Java 79 new cases and Bali 44 new cases. While the death reports came from East Java which had two deaths. Meanwhile, North Sumatra, South Sulawesi and Lampung reported two deaths each from Covid-19. (T/RE1)

