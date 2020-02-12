Coronavirus and How to Prevent According to Islam

By: Sakuri, Waliyul Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Jakarta and Surroundings

The Chinese government reported 108 deaths from the new coronavirus on Monday, February 10, the highest daily number since the outbreak began in Wuhan late last year.

The National Health Commission said on Tuesday, 11 February 2020, the total number of deaths on the mainland reached 1,016 people. As many as 2,478 new cases of infection have been confirmed, bringing the total to 42,638 people.

From the most recent deaths,103 are in Hubei province, including 67 in the capital, Wuhan. This virus is thought to originate from the seafood market in the city which also sells wild animals.

It is suspected that the coronavirus originally from the city’s seafood market which also sells wild animals that transmit it to humans. However, it was later discovered that the coronavirus was also transmitted from human to human.

What is corona virus?

Virus 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) or often called the coronavirus is a virus that attacks the respiratory system. This virus can cause disorders of the respiratory system, acute pneumonia, until death.

Coronavirus is a new type of virus that is transmitted to humans. This virus was first discovered in the city of Wuhan, China, at the end of December 2019. It spread quickly to other regions in China and to at least 25 countries.

Corona is a collection of viruses that can infect the respiratory system. In many cases, this virus only causes mild respiratory infections, such as flu. However, this virus can also cause severe respiratory infections, such as pneumonia, Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Prevention of coronavirus

Until now, no vaccine has been found to prevent the coronavirus. Therefore, the best way to prevent corona virus is to avoid factors that can cause infection with this virus, such as avoiding traveling to China or to other countries where corona virus transmission has been found.

Use a mask when outdoors, especially when doing activities in public places. Wash your hands regularly with water and soap or hand sanitizer containing alcohol after outdoor activities. Avoid contact with animals, especially wild animals. In case of contact with animals, wash your hands afterwards.

Make sure to cook the meat until it is completely cooked before consuming it. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Do not touch the eyes, mouth and nose before washing hands. Avoid being close to someone who is sick. And keep clean objects that are often touched and environmental cleanliness.

Prevention according to Islam

First, pray for God’s protection for newborn babies from all forms of temptations by demons and nuisance animals.

Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam recited prayers of protection for his two grandchildren,

أُعِيذُكُمَا بِكَلِمَاتِ اللَّهِ التَّامَّةِ ، مِنْ كُلِّ شَيْطَانٍ وَهَامَّةٍ ، وَمِنْ كُلِّ عَيْنٍلَ

“I ask for protection with the perfect sentences of Allah, from all the temptations of demons and disruptive animals and from bad eyes.” (Narrated by Abu Daud)

This intruder beast has been called the Messenger of Allah in his prayer more than 14 centuries ago, it could be that the disturbing animal would one day be called the 2019-nCoV virus.

Likewise, what is practiced by the wife of Imran, who is the mother of Mary, who asks for protection from Allah for her offspring, as the word of God in Sura Ali Imran verse 36:

فلما وضعتها قالت رب إني وضعتها أنثى والله أعلم بما وضعت وليس الذكر كالأنثى وإني سميتها مريم وإني أعيذها بك وذريتها من الشيطان الرجيم

“When Imran’s wife gave birth to her child, he also said: O my Lord, I actually gave birth to a daughter, and God knows better what she was born with, and a son is not like a daughter. Verily, I have named her Maryam and I ask for her protection and the children of her descendants from (care of) You rather than cursed shaytan (QS. Ali Imran: 36).

Second, istinsyaq, inhale water into the nasal cavity during ablution.

Istinsyaq is sunnah in wudu, which is to breathe water into the nasal cavity. Rasulullah Sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam advocated istinsyaq for sure because there is a purpose.

In the world of health, istinsyaq is the same as nasal irrigation, which is to wash the nasal cavity from all kinds of dirt lodged in it, ranging from dust to bacteria.

“It can help wash away all germs or allergies that are like dust or bacteria or viruses from the nose. Only if done must get to the back, “said Dr. Bagas Wicaksono SpTHT-KL from RSIA Kemang Medical Care, as quoted detikhealth (5/15/2019).

If in one day we perform the five daily prayers and each of our ablutions do Istinsyaq three times, then in one day we have cleaned the nasal cavity from germs 15 times.

That is, the health and hygiene of the nasal cavity is maintained and protected from various kinds of respiratory diseases, such as influenza and acute respiratory infections (ARI).

Thus istinsyaq can clean the corona virus that attacks the respiratory system.

Third, consuming honey is beneficial for health and strengthens the immune system.

In Al-Quran, it is mentioned that honey is a cure for humans.

Allah says in Surah An-Nahl verses 68-69:

وَأَوْحَىٰ رَبُّكَ إِلَى النَّحْلِ أَنِ اتَّخِذِي مِنَ الْجِبَالِ بُيُوتًا وَمِنَ الشَّجَرِ وَمِمَّا يَعْرِنُ

ثم كلي من كل الثمرات فاسلكي سبل ربك ذللا يخرج من بطونها شراب مختلف ألوانه فيه شفاء للناس إن في ذلك لآية لقوم يتفكرون

“Your Rabb inspires the bees:‘ Make nests in the hills, in the trees, and in places made by men. Then eat from each fruit and take the path of your Rabb which has been facilitated (for you). From the belly of the bee comes a drink (honey) of various colors, in which there is a healing drug for humans. Verily in that there is indeed a sign (the greatness of Rabb) for those who think. “(An-Nahl verses 68-69)

Fourth, the regular midnight prayers prevent respiratory infections.

In the hadith it is mentioned, reciting the midnight prayer reject disease from the body, as stated in the following hadith:

عليكم بقيام الليل فإنه دأب الصالحين قبلكم وإن قيام الليل قربة إلى الله ومنهاة عن الإثم وتكفير للسيئات ومطردة للداء عن الجسد

“Always you perform the midnight prayer (qiyamul lail), because the midnight prayer is the habit of the pious people before you, and indeed the night prayer draws closer to God, and prevents it from sin, erases mistakes, and rejects illness from the body.” Tirmidhi)

Fifth, consume halal food and thayyib (good).

Allah says in surah Al Maidah verse 88 follows:

وَكُلُوا مِمَّا رَزَقَكُمُ اللَّهُ حَلَالًا طَيِّبًا ۚ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ الَّذِي أَنْتُمْ بِهِ مُؤْمِنُونَ

“And eat food that is lawful again good than what Allah has sustained for you, and fear Allah whom you believe in Him.” (Al Maidah verse 88)

Called thayyib if the food is halal, not unclean and not forbidden and inviting tastes and does not endanger the physical and intellect. Apart from these criteria, a food is not called thayyib so it is not suitable for consumption.

O God, keep us from economic recession, calamities, diseases, atrocities, disasters and disasters arising from wars, difficulties and various disasters both physical and inward. From our country in particular or from Muslim countries in general. Verily, You are the Almighty over everything, amen. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)