Congregational Life Promotes Love Among Fellow Muslims

Sumedang, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur revealed that the congregational life that the Prophet and his companions exemplified was to promote love among fellow Muslims.

“Imitation of the congregational life of the Prophet and his companions is by prioritizing love for fellow Muslims,” ​​said Imaam Yakhsya in his tausiyah at the Tablig akbar Jamaah Muslimin (Hizbullah) in Sumedang, West Java on Sunday (June 5).

More fully, the portrait of the life of the Prophet in congregation is contained in the 29th verse of the 29th verse of Al-Fath. Its properties are described in the verse.

“Strictly towards Kafirs, Compassion among fellow Muslims, bowing and prostration, and atsar (former) of prayer are good morals and tawadhu,” he explained.

As for the harsh intentions against the disbelievers, it is against those who are hostile to Islam. As for the disbelievers who are not hostile to Islam, we must respect and protect them.

So, if Muslims are able to imitate the congregational life of the Prophet and his companions, they will undoubtedly become the best people, able to reflect Islam rahmatan lil alamin and able to liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine. (T/RE1)

