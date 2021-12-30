Clashes in Nablus, Palestinian Youths Confront Israeli Settlers with Rubber Tires

Nablus, MINA – Clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and Jewish settlers, on Wednesday night, near themunicipalities of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya and Beita, south of Nablus.

Local sources told Quds Press that the youths confronted the troops with dozens of burnt rubber tires at the entrance to the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya.

The head of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village council, Jacob Owais, said dozens of settlers stormed the main entrance of the village and started provoking residents, under the protection of the occupying forces.

“The village youths and men are fully prepared to confront them if they try to attack or enter the village,” he said.

Another confrontation took place near the town of Beita, south of Nablus, near the outpost of the Avitar settlement.

The past two weeks have seen an increase in settler attacks on Palestinian villagers in the West Bank, with support from Israeli occupation forces, according to a report by Palestinian human rights organizations. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)