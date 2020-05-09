Clashes in Kashmir Continue in Third Day Over Resistance’s Commander Killed

Clashes in Kashmir Continues After the Commander of the Fighters Killed (photo Al-Jazeera)

Srinagar, MINA – Protests and clashes continued until the third day after the killing of Kashmiri commander Riyaz Naikoo (35).

Indian troops killed Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo and four other fighters in a gun battle in Pulwama district, southern Kashmir on Wednesday, May 6.

Protesters who threw stones at Indian government troops were retaliated with rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd on Friday.

“At least one man was killed and 50 others injured in three days of demonstrations, most were treated locally,” said local medical officials as quoted from Al-Jazeera on Saturday.

However, those affected by rubber bullets and pellets must be taken to the hospital in the city center, Srinagar. A doctor said most of them were hit by bullets in one or both eyes.

Residents said government forces stormed the village of Naikoo and damaged tents that had been set up by villagers to mourn the death of the fighters. This is what triggered protests and large clashes occurred.

The authorities did not hand over the body of commander Riyaz Naiko and other fighters who were aiming to thwart large-scale funerals for his supporters. Instead, they were even buried in a mountain cemetery about 100 km (62 miles) from the village.

Authorities have shut down cell phone and internet services since Wednesday, a tactic that the Indian government usually uses in the region when protests erupt.

They also imposed almost total information blackouts and refused to inform the media about the situation.

Hindu-majority India adopted a similar measure in 2019 when it revoked the semi-autonomy and state status of Muslim-majority territories and imposed direct federal government.

At that time, he launched months of total blackouts of communication and an unprecedented military crackdown on disputed areas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)