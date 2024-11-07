Civilians in Gaza Starving to Death: UN

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations said that “Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip are starving to death before the eyes of the world, and living conditions are deadly.”

It stressed that finding an alternative to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza and the West Bank is not the responsibility of the international organization, Wafa reports.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric explained in a press conference that the northern Gaza Strip has been under Israeli siege for about a month, stressing the need to stop these crimes.

Regarding the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Dujarric reported, quoting field sources, that nearly a thousand Palestinian homes have been destroyed in these areas this year.

He pointed out that this has resulted in the displacement of more than 1,100 people, 40% of whom are from East Jerusalem. (T/RE1/P2)

