Civil Defense Unable to Reach Bodies in Northern Gaza Due to Israeli Threats

Gaza, MINA – The Director-General of the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, Mounir Al-Bursh, said that the ministry’s teams could not find the bodies of martyrs, especially in the northern Gaza Strip, where bodies were left scattered on the streets and eaten by dogs, Palinfo reported.

Al-Bursh stressed, in a press statement on Wednesday, that all medical personnel and civil defense teams were unable to reach the bodies of the martyrs due to Israeli threats to kill anyone who approaches them.

He added that the ongoing Israeli aggression on the northern Gaza Strip has caused, over the past 60 days, more than 4,000 martyrs and missing, according to the latest estimates.

Al-Bursh stressed that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire on ambulances trying to rescue the wounded and evacuate the bodies of the martyrs from the targeted locations, stressing that the IOF prevented the entry of medicines and other medical supplies.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defense Agency, Mahmoud Basal, said that dozens of displaced people who could have been rescued were martyred under the rubble of their destroyed homes, due to the inability of the rescue teams to respond to their calls, given their weak capabilities and the continuation of the Israeli genocidal war in northern Gaza.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Basal said that the IOF deliberately targeted inhabited homes in the northern Gaza Strip as part of its genocidal war and the crime of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.

He stressed that dozens of bodies are still lying in the streets and under the rubble of homes in northern Gaza, as no one was allowed to reach them and bury them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)