Church Leaders in Jerusalem Protest Israeli Court

Jerusalem, MINA – Church leaders in Jerusalem on Tuesday expressed a joint protest over an Israeli court ruling on Greek Orthodox Church property at the Jaffa Gate of the occupied Jerusalem city.

“We, Heads of Churches and Christian Communities in Jerusalem, are united in our commitment to safeguard the historical Status Quo of the Holy Sites and Church rights that are universally recognized,” church leaders said as quoted from WAFA News Agency.

‘We are concerned about the recent decision of the Jerusalem District Court, which rejects evidence that shows the case of the Greek Orthodox Church. We demand justice, “the statement said.

The Greek Orthodox Church is fighting in the courts of Jewish settlement organizations that are trying to take over Jaffa Gate’s property under the pretext of ownership, a claim which the church strongly opposes.

“We don’t see this case as just a property dispute. “We see the efforts of radical Jewish groups wanting to take control of property at Jaffa Gate as a systematic effort to undermine the integrity of the Holy City, to obstruct Christian pilgrimage routes and to weaken Christian presence in Jerusalem,” said 13 church leaders.

They called on the Israeli government “to act in order to maintain the integrity of Christian heritage and heritage in the Old City, as well as the Sacred Site and the rights of the residents of the Christian Quarter in Jerusalem.”

The statement was signed by Patriarch Theophilos Ill, Greek Orthodox, Patriarch Nourhan Manougian, Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Patriarch, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Apostolic Administrator, Latin Patriarchate, Fr. Francesco Patton, ofm, Custos of the Holy Land, Archbishop Anba Antonious, Coptic Orthodox Patriarch, Jerusalem

