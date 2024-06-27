Choose to be Punished, Dozens of Israeli Soldiers Refuse Duty in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Hebrew newspaper Haaretz reported that dozens of Israeli reserve soldiers have announced that they refuse to return to military duty in Gaza, even if they will be punished.

“Hundreds of reserve soldiers of the Israeli occupation forces go abroad every month without informing their commanders, given the ongoing war in Gaza, where occupation forces have suffered significant losses over the past few months,” the Hebrew media reported as quoted by Qudspress on Tuesday.

The General Assembly of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) approved, in the first reading, on Monday night, a draft law temporarily raising the exemption age from reserve military service.

Haaretz newspaper indicated that the draft law aims to prevent the dismissal of reserve soldiers approaching the exemption age and currently participating in combat.

The draft law stipulates that reserve soldiers will serve until the age of 41, not 40 as currently applicable, and that reserve officers will serve until the age of 46, not 45.

The law also sets an increase in the exemption age in certain professions or jobs specified by the Defense Minister in the Reserve Corps to 50 years, not 49, including combat doctors, paramedics, and technicians, according to the same source.

The bill requires voting in three readings to become an effective law, and if this happens, the validity period of the temporary law will be extended for a period of 3 months until September 30, 2024.

According to the Hebrew site Calcalist, Israeli Communications Minister Shloma Karhi presented the draft law on behalf of Defense Minister Yoav Galant, who is currently visiting Washington.

Karhi said that considering emergency mobilization and the significant contribution of Israeli reserve soldiers in combat efforts, demobilizing thousands of reserve soldiers in combat roles and combat support can lead to significant losses in operational efficiency and combat capability.

According to data from the Israeli occupation forces announced on Sunday night, the number of casualties in Gaza reached 665 soldiers and officers since the start of the war on October 7, including 313 deaths since the start of the ground war that broke out on October 27.

The data also shows that 3,894 soldiers and officers have been injured since the start of the war, including 1,977 soldiers in ground combat. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)