Chinese President Affirms Support for Palestine’s Full Membership in UN

Riyadh, MINA – President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping affirmed on Friday his country’s support for Palestine’s efforts to gain full membership in the United Nations, Wafa reported.

“We firmly support the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said the Chinese President in his speech at the China-Arab Summit held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

President Mahmoud Abbas met this evening in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the Arab-China Summit during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and peoples and means to strengthen them, including increasing economic and trade exchange and investments between their two countries, especially after the State of Palestine joined the Belt and Road Initiative.

The meeting also discussed the importance of the success of the Arab-China Summit, which will increase cooperation toward a common Arab-Chinese future.

President Abbas thanked the Chinese president for his vision of resolving the Palestinian issue, China’s continuous support for the Palestinian cause, and its developmental assistance provided to the Palestinian people, stressing the support of the State of Palestine for the one-China policy and in facing the pressures in international forums.

In his turn, the Chinese President said he was keen to see bilateral relations between the two countries get stronger and to continue political and economic support for the State of Palestine and its people, while highly appreciating the mutual political support in international forums.

He said that the China-Arab Summit is extremely important in order to reach a common future in a way that enhances sustainable development, security and stability in the region and the world, respecting the principles of independence, sovereignty, and non-interference in the internal affairs of others, encouraging economic and investment exchange in all fields and building an Arab-China community for a common future according to the four methods and eight opportunities that make up the Chinese position.

It is noteworthy to mention that Palestine and China have had relations since 1963. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)