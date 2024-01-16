China Agrees to Provide Visa-Free Entry for Swiss Citizens

Select Language

Istanbul, MINA – China announced Monday that it will grant Switzerland unilateral visa-free treatment as Premier Li Qiang led a delegation in the first high-level meeting between the two countries since the COVID pandemic.

Beijing has agreed to provide visa-free entry for Swiss citizens while the Swiss said they will “provide more visa facilitation” for Chinese citizens as well as Chinese enterprises investing in Switzerland, the two sides said after talks between Li and Viola Amherd, the president of the Swiss Confederation.

Li arrived in Zurich on Sunday, where he was received by Amherd, Anadolu Agency reported.

“China has always attached great importance to Switzerland’s unique role in Europe and on the international stage,” Li told Amherd as they took a train ride to Bern.

Li will also attend the World Economic Forum, which kicked off Monday in Davos with the theme “Rebuilding Trust,” before leaving for Ireland for another trip during the week.

It marks the Chinese premier’s first trip to Europe this year.

Last week, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was the first European leader this year to visit China.

China stands “ready to maintain close communication and coordination with Switzerland in jointly addressing global challenges,” said Li.

China and Switzerland are commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations, and the two sides upgraded ties in 2016 to an “innovative strategic partnership” – the first such partnership that China enjoys with any other nation.

Last November, China granted 15-day visa-free entry to citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia.

From March, China and Thailand are expected to waive visa requirements for each other’s citizens.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

