“Children of Gaza” Win for Third Time in International “Peace” Championship

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Children’s Team defeated its Norwegian counterpart, Hakadal Hvit after an impressive 4-0 win, in the third round of the group stage of the International Peace Championship held in Norway, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Children of Gaza Team, led by Hazem Qafa, presented an interesting show for the third match in a row, to win the full score (9 points).

The “Children of Gaza” quartet was scored by Al-Tayeb Al-Buhaisi, Karim Al-Mishal, Moataz Rayan and Yamen Al-Sous.

In its previous two matches, the Palestinian team defeated the Norwegian R.A.S club with a 8-0 win, and the Norwegian Skjergard/Nordre Fjell with a 6-0 win.

With these results, the “Children of Gaza” team advanced to the 32nd round of the tournament, which will start on Wednesday at 12 noon. (LKG/RE1)

