Cancellation of Israeli Flag March in Jerusalem: Palestinian Resistance Warning

Jerusalem, MINA – An extremist organization known as the “Temple Mount” called Jews for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque next Thursday in response to the cancellation of the Israeli flag march in the occupied Jerusalem, as the Palestinian resistance factions warned the Israel occupation against taking such a decision, MINA’s correspondent in Gaza reported on Tuesday.

The occupation police had decided to prevent extreme right-wing organizations from setting up the Flag March scheduled for next Thursday.

The decision of cancellation came at the conclusion of a meeting in which a number of organizers of the march participated. The police explained their decision by saying that it’s due to security threats.

Religious Zionist MK Bezalel Smotrich called the decision a “shameful surrender to terrorism and Hamas threats.” On the other hand, his fellow party member, Itamar Ben-Gvir, said that he would still march the planned route.

Smotrich said that the Inspector General of the Israeli Police was unable to secure a march in Jerusalem that would fly Israel’s flags.” That is turning the Hamas leader, Yahya Al-Sinwar, into Director of Jerusalem Affairs.”

On 10 May, 2021, the Israeli police announced that the march had been cancelled following confrontations over the threat of the eviction of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah and give them to settlement associations.

The march is known as “Flag March” in celebration of Israel’s declaration of Jerusalem as its capital in 1967.

Thousands of extreme Jews participate in it, arriving in occupied Jerusalem and passing within the walls of the Old Jerusalem, the main market and the Islamic quarter. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)