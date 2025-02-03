Canada Responds to Trump, Imposes 25 Percent Tariff on U.S. Products

Ottawa, MINA – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the imposition of a 25 percent retaliatory tariff on imports from the United States (U.S.) worth 155 billion Canadian dollars.

This measure was taken in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose similar tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China, Al-Jazeera reported.

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10 percent tariff on goods from China.

Trump argued that this action was necessary to address trade and security issues, including immigration and drug smuggling concerns.

In response, Trudeau emphasized that Canada had no choice but to retaliate in order to protect its economic interests. U.S. goods subject to the retaliatory tariff include beer, wine, bourbon, fruits, juices, clothing, sports equipment, and household goods.

Additionally, Canada is considering non-tariff measures related to critical minerals and energy procurement.

Trudeau stressed the importance of the longstanding bilateral relationship between Canada and the U.S., warning that the imposed tariffs could have a negative impact on industries and consumers in both countries.[]

