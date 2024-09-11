Canada Halts more Arms Sales to Israel

Ottawa, MINA – Canada has suspended some 30 permits for arms shipments to Israel, including a US company’s Canadian subsidiary’s deal with the US government, a rare move.

“Our policy is clear: We will not have any form of arms or parts of arms be sent to Gaza. Period,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said, as reported by Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

“How they’re being sent and where they’re being sent is irrelevant,” she continued, alluding to ammunition that was meant to have been produced by a Canadian division of US defence contractor General Dynamics for Israel’s army.

Canada drew the ire of Israeli leaders when it initially announced it would halt new arms shipments to Israel as of January 8.

Pro-Palestinian protests across Canada – at universities, political events and even the Toronto International Film Festival last week that have continued to put pressure on the government to go further. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)