Trump Imposes Tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, Chinese Imports

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday imposing tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China to address the fentanyl crisis, the White House said, Anadolu Agency reported.

The measures include 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods and an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports until those countries “fully cooperate” with the US in combating drug trafficking, it said.

The new tariffs will take effect on February 4, the order said.

“President Donald Trump is taking decisive action to protect Americans from the fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45,” the statement said.

The US accused Mexican cartels of being the “world’s leading traffickers” of fentanyl and other illegal drugs, alleging an alliance between the cartels and the Mexican government.

On Canada, the White House highlighted the rise in fentanyl production and illegal border crossings, stating: “Enough fentanyl was seized at our northern border last fiscal year to kill 9.8 million Americans.” In addition to the 25% tariffs, the US has also imposed a 10% tariff on Canadian energy resources, it said.

China has been criticized for its alleged role in subsidizing chemical companies exporting fentanyl, with the White House claiming: “China has not only failed to stem the flow of illegal drugs but has actively aided this business.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

