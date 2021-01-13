Minister Retno Receives A Visit from Chinese FM

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L.P Marsudi received a visit from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discussed economic and health cooperation at the Pancasila Building, Jakarta on Wednesday.

“Today, I received a visit of my good friend, State Councilor/Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Chinese delegation. The meeting was held in a very open manner. We realize that in 2021, the world will continue to be confronted by Covid-19 pandemic and its challenges, from both health and economic aspect. Therefore, health and economic cooperation was our main topic of discussion,” Retno said on a press statement.

She said, besides the two issues, issues on regional stability and security were also discussed. Peace and stability, is a pre-requisite for development and economic recovery post pandemic.

“On health resilience cooperation, several developments of the cooperation has been noted, such as China’s contribution to support the Public Health Cooperation Initiative: Program on Public Health Emergency Preparedness Capacity (PROMPT) as well as China’s contribution for ASEAN Covid-19 Response Fund,” she added.

Retno conveyed to Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indonesia’s plan to develop national health resilience, among others through medicines industry self-reliance, pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical devices.

Meanwhile She explained, “On economic cooperation is the importance to enhance high quality investment cooperation that is environmentally friendly and Indonesian labor intensive. One concrete example is the signing of the feasibility study of Lambakan Dam in East Kalimantan, which we just witnessed to control the flood and irrigate the agriculture fields in the area.(L/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)