Corona Outbreak, Chinese Prohibited from Entering and Transiting into Indonesia

The situation in one of airport in China (photo: special)

Jakarta, MINA – Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the Indonesian government formally banned Chinese passport holders from entering and transiting into Indonesian territory amid a corona virus outbreak. The ban also applies to foreign nationals who have traveled to the Bamboo Curtain country in the past 14 days.

“All arrivals who arrived from mainland China and have been there for 14 days, are temporarily not permitted to enter and transit in Indonesia,” Retno explained after a limited meeting with President Joko Widodo at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, East Jakarta on Sunday, February 2.

It is not only that, Retno also said that visa-free facilities for Chinese citizens were also temporarily stopped.

“The policy of granting visa-free and visa-on-arrival facilities for citizens of China and those residing in mainland China is temporarily suspended,” she added.

Indonesia adds to the long list of travel bans from foreign nationals and Chinese citizens.

Previously, a similar ban was issued by the governments of Singapore, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand to prevent the outbreak of the corona virus.

Until Sunday, February 2, there are more than 14 thousand cases in China and more than 140 confirmed cases in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Some cases even involved people who did not come from China, indicating there was an infection due to human contact. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)