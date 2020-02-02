Select Language

Latest
-415 min. agoGus Sholah Passed Away, Known as Humanitarian Fighters
-368 min. agoIndonesia Sends 175 Soldiers to UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo
-266 min. agoTwo Indonesian Students Win Doctorate Degrees with Summa Cum Laude at UIM
-193 min. agoCorona Outbreak, Chinese Prohibited from Entering and Transiting into Indonesia
-133 min. agoPalestinian President Announces Termination of Relationship with US and Israel
Slideshow

Corona Outbreak, Chinese Prohibited from Entering and Transiting into Indonesia

The situation in one of airport in China (photo: special)

Jakarta, MINA – Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the Indonesian government formally banned Chinese passport holders from entering and transiting into Indonesian territory amid a corona virus outbreak. The ban also applies to foreign nationals who have traveled to the Bamboo Curtain country in the past 14 days.

“All arrivals who arrived from mainland China and have been there for 14 days, are temporarily not permitted to enter and transit in Indonesia,” Retno explained after a limited meeting with President Joko Widodo at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, East Jakarta on Sunday, February 2.

It is not only that, Retno also said that visa-free facilities for Chinese citizens were also temporarily stopped.

“The policy of granting visa-free and visa-on-arrival facilities for citizens of China and those residing in mainland China is temporarily suspended,” she added.

Indonesia adds to the long list of travel bans from foreign nationals and Chinese citizens.

Previously, a similar ban was issued by the governments of Singapore, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand to prevent the outbreak of the corona virus.

Until Sunday, February 2, there are more than 14 thousand cases in China and more than 140 confirmed cases in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Some cases even involved people who did not come from China, indicating there was an infection due to human contact. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news