Canada Condemns Human Rights Violations in Xinjiang

Geneva, MINA – The Canadian delegation reads its country’s statement regarding the condemnation of human rights violations that occurred in the Xinjiang region, China.

This was conveyed in the third debate session of the UN General Assembly which discussed human rights. The official website of the Canadian government reported as quoted by MINA on Tuesday.

Apart from Canada, there are several other countries that voice the same thing, including; United States, United Kingdom, France, Turkey, Japan, Australia, Israel, Guatemala, and Somalia.

Meanwhile, China rejects the accusations and says they are fighting terrorism and ensuring development goes well there.

On early October, China managed to avoid discussing the OHCHR report at the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Council, after a majority of the 47 members voted to boycott.

On the other hand, the international organization Human Rights Watch asked the UN Human Rights Council to hold another debate session at another time to discuss the human rights crisis in Xinjiang. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)