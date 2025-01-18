Calls for Mass Mobilization to Welcome Palestinian Prisoners Released in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – A call has been issued for mass mobilization to welcome Palestinian prisoners who will be released in the coming days in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem as part of the ceasefire agreement, Palinfo reported.

The call includes organizing popular marches in support of the resistance and Gaza and opposing Israel’s ban on Palestinian celebrations.

Palestinians also called for mass confrontations with Israeli forces in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

A number of calls were issued in the West Bank provinces to go out to the city centers and to the contact points and to pass through the streets and occupy and finish off the occupation.

On Wednesday evening, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced that a ceasefire agreement had been reached in the Gaza Strip, which will come into effect next Sunday, January 19.

Earlier on Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani announced that Israel and Hamas had reached a deal to end their 15-month war in Gaza and exchange Israeli prisoners for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

He said the ceasefire would come into effect on Sunday, January 19.

The deal would be implemented in three stages, Sheikh Mohammed said. In the first six-week phase, Israeli forces would gradually withdraw from central Gaza and Palestinians would be allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza.

Hamas would release 33 Israeli prisoners during the six weeks, including all female soldiers and civilians, children and the elderly, he said.

The second phase of talks would begin on the 16th day of the first phase, and is expected to include the release of the remaining prisoners and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, Reuters news agency reported, citing an official briefing on the talks.

The third phase is expected to include the repatriation of bodies and the start of reconstruction in Gaza, Reuters reported.

The announcement came as the Israeli army continued its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)