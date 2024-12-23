Select Language

British Musician Accuses US, Israel Committing Genocide against Palestinians

UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
London, MINA – Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has accused the United States and Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and called for an immediate end to the aggression.

“Everybody with a heart and a mind around the world believes that the genocide being committed against the Palestinians by Israel and the United States is wrong, and the entire people cannot be destroyed,” said Water in an interview as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

Waters has consistently been an outspoken critic of the Israeli occupation government’s oppression of the Palestinians.

Israel has killed 45,227 Palestinians and injured 107,573, most of them women and children.

Israel faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity over their actions in waging war on Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

