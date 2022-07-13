Breaking Record, Kashmiri Calligrapher Writes Quran on 500 Meters Paper

Kashmir, MINA – Calligraphy artist from Kashmir, 27 years old, Mustafa bin Jameel, broke a new record in the writing of the Quran. He managed to write all the verses of the Quran on a sheet of paper 500 meters long.

Mustafa explained to local media that it took him seven months to write the Quran and had been using a special calligraphy pen and 85 gsm paper that he brought from Delhi, as quoted from Iqna on Tuesday.

With this achievement, Mustafa managed to set a new record in the Lincoln Book of Records, an organization concerned with identifying talented people and promoting their skills on international platforms.

“After I failed to get my high school diploma because of my weakness in mathematics and was constantly teased by relatives and villagers, I started calligraphy,” he says.

Mustafa, who is from the Gurez Valley in the Bandipora district in northern Kashmir, said: “I can write the Quran without the guidance of a professional mentor, that’s why it took me so long.”

Lincoln Records values ​​individual talent and supports them by creating an international platform, for talent excellence in any field such as education, arts, science, literature and sports. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)