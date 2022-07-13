Breaking Record, Kashmiri Calligrapher Writes Quran on 500 Meters Paper
Kashmir, MINA – Calligraphy artist from Kashmir, 27 years old, Mustafa bin Jameel, broke a new record in the writing of the Quran. He managed to write all the verses of the Quran on a sheet of paper 500 meters long.
Mustafa explained to local media that it took him seven months to write the Quran and had been using a special calligraphy pen and 85 gsm paper that he brought from Delhi, as quoted from Iqna on Tuesday.
With this achievement, Mustafa managed to set a new record in the Lincoln Book of Records, an organization concerned with identifying talented people and promoting their skills on international platforms.
“After I failed to get my high school diploma because of my weakness in mathematics and was constantly teased by relatives and villagers, I started calligraphy,” he says.
Mustafa, who is from the Gurez Valley in the Bandipora district in northern Kashmir, said: “I can write the Quran without the guidance of a professional mentor, that’s why it took me so long.”
Lincoln Records values individual talent and supports them by creating an international platform, for talent excellence in any field such as education, arts, science, literature and sports. (T/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)