BPOM Hopes Red and White Vaccine Recognized by WHO

Surabaya, MINA – Indonesian Head of the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) hopes that the indigenous Red and White vaccine can be recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“With the recognition of the Red and White vaccine, the product can be exported, and is no longer an alternative product,” said the BPOM release received by MINA on Tuesday.

After obtaining permission from BPOM, Universitas Airlangga (Unair) as the institution that developed the product officially started clinical trials of Phase 3 of the Red and White vaccine to 4,005 volunteers.

The success of developing the Unair Red and White vaccine is a source of pride for all elements of the country because it is the first domestically made COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

Meanwhile, the Director of Pharmaceutical Production and Distribution of the Ministry of Health, Agusdini Banun Saptaningsih, expressed his optimism that the development of the Merah Putih vaccine would prove to be a major step in Indonesia’s efforts to achieve independence in the field of vaccine production.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted policy makers to strengthen the resilience of the health system in the country, said Saptaningsih.

Regarding the target group, Saptaningsih said that the Merah Putih vaccine would likely be used for booster vaccinations and children. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)