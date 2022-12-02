Book Review of “Membaca “Protocol of Zion”, Blueprint Zionis untuk Menguasai Dunia”

By: Aat Surya Safaat, Head of Foreign Affairs of the Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Union

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said, Indonesia will continue to support Palestine in fighting for its independence and becoming a full member of the United Nations. This was conveyed during the UN General Assembly last September.

This statement was again conveyed by the Middle East Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih during the Closing of the Palestine Solidarity Month which was organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) at the Buya Hamka Hall of the Al-Azhar Mosque in Jakarta on November 29, 2022.

At that time, he also emphasized the importance of the unity of the Palestinian nation and Indonesia is willing to help make it happen. On the same occasion, Religious Leader Father Franz Magnis Suseno emphasized that peace in the Middle East can only be established if Palestine becomes independent, so that Palestinian independence must be achieved.

He also stated that he did not agree if Jerusalem became the capital of Israel and stated the Vatican’s suggestion, Jerusalem can be set as a holy city for three religions (Islam, Judaism and Christianity) and it is under international supervision.

Apartheid Politics

Amnesty International Office Director in Jerusalem, Saleh Hijazi said, the Zionist Government of Israel has implemented apartheid politics in Palestine so that Palestinians are treated racistly.

Apartheid is a crime according to the Rome Statute and the Apartheid Convention. In addition, the Israeli Zionist regime can also commit crimes against Palestinians with impunity because of the Israeli apartheid system implemented there.

Amnesty International’s report on 2 February 2022 contains evidence showing that Israel should be punished for committing apartheid crimes against Palestinians.

In this context, America and European countries apply double standard politics. They immediately applied sanctions against Russia which attacked Ukraine, but they did not do anything to defend the Palestinian who continue to be tortured by the Israeli army.

Zionist Protocol

Imam Yakhsyallah, a Ulama and educator, who consistently defends Palestinian independence, has also recently written a book entitled “Reading The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion[b]“. The contents of the book are the result of his understanding of the “The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion[c]“, by Sergei A. Nilus in Russian and translated by Victor E. Marsden.

According to Victor Marsden, the book became the best-selling controversial political books published this century and it also has been translated into several languages.

Imam Yakhsyallah is one of those who believe in the contents of the book and as a basis for accepting or not accepting the contents of the book, people must refer to Quran’s verses explaining truth and common sense.

As a senior journalist, his writings who are always “interesting, inspiring, and motivating” and also his struggle to support the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian independence. (T/ri/RE1)

*Aat Surya Safaat is Head of the Foreign Affairs Division of the Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Union (SMSI)/Head of Bureau of ANTARA News Agency New York 1993-1998/Director of Reporting for ANTARA 2016.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)