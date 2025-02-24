Aat Surya Safaat Emphasizes the Importance of Literacy and Ethics in Social Media

Cileungsi, MINA— Senior journalist Aat Surya Safaat emphasized the importance of literacy, social media ethics, and the role of young people in nation-building during his speech at the Grand Islamic Gathering (Tabligh Akbar) at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi on Sunday.

He opened his talk by recalling the stories of Indonesia’s founding fathers, Bung Karno and Bung Hatta, who built their ideas on a strong foundation of reading and writing. He noted that great changes in history have been driven by those who love to read, write well, and communicate effectively. He also cited Bung Karno, who practiced his speeches on a rocky shore while facing crashing ocean waves.

“Sometimes, the human heart and mind can be stronger than rocks and waves,” he said.

Linking his message to Islamic teachings, Aat reminded the audience that the first revelation received by the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ was the command to read. He encouraged people to keep learning and maintaining good character, especially in online interactions.

“It’s fine to post on social media, but make sure to share positive messages and Islamic values,” he advised.

He also highlighted four key things to avoid when posting online:

Do not offend others. Do not blame others unfairly. Do not provoke unnecessary conflicts. Do not post while angry.

“If you’re feeling emotional, it’s better to hold back. What you write reflects your personality,” he added.

Aat also reminded the audience that what we post online stays online and can shape how we are perceived by the world.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)