Bomb Explosion During Prophet’s Birthday Celebration in Pakistan Kills Dozens of People

Islamabad, MINA – At least 52 people were killed and more than 80 people were injured in a bomb explosion in Balochistan province, southwest Pakistan, according to local officials.

“The explosion occurred near a mosque in the city of Mastung on Friday when people gathered to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” said a security officer, Attahul Munim, to local media.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mastung Nawaz Gashkori, who was present at the Prophet’s birthday activities, was also killed.

Another official said the blast was a “suicide explosion” and that the bomber exploded next to DSP’s car. They said the injured were being transferred to hospitals and medical facilities.

The death toll is expected to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition.

Hours after the blast in Balochistan province, another explosion occurred at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which also borders Afghanistan, killing at least two people.

The roof of the mosque collapsed in the blast, leaving around 30 to 40 people trapped under the rubble, local broadcaster Geo News reported. (T/RE1/P2)

