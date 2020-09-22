BMKG Warns Extreme Weather in Several Regions

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) urges the public to remain vigilant and be careful of the potential for extreme weather (tornado, heavy rain accompanied by lightning, hail, etc.).

Likewise, to be aware of the impacts that it can cause, such as flash floods, landslides, puddles, strong winds, fallen trees, and slippery roads. Such was the Deputy for BMKG, Guswanto, in a statement received by MINA on Tuesday.

It is known that the transition period from dry to rainy during the months of September-October is still taking place in several regions of Indonesia, where uneven rainy conditions can occur, with moderate to heavy intensity in a short duration.

Furthermore, it is predicted that most parts of Indonesia will enter the early rainy season starting from the end of October-November 2020.

BMKG also predicts that in the next week period, heavy rain which can be accompanied by lightning/lightning has the potential to occur in the following areas:

Period 22-24 September 2020: Aceh, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra, Lampung, West Java, Central Java, East Java, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, Gorontalo, Central Sulawesi, West Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, Maluku, North Maluku, West Papua and Papua.

Period 25-28 September 2020: Aceh, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra, Bengkulu, Kep. Bangka Belitung, Lampung, Banten, West Java, Central Java, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, Gorontalo, Central Sulawesi, West Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, Maluku, North Maluku, West Papua and Papua.

For people who want to get the latest information, BMKG opens a 24-hour weather information service, namely through call center 021-6546315 / 18, http://www.bmkg.go.id, or you can contact the nearest BMKG office directly. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)