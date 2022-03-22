BMKG to Carry out Observations of the Beginning of Ramadan 1443 H

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) will carry out observations of the new moon to determine the beginning of the month of Ramadan 1443 H on Friday, April 1, 2022.

“The BMKG will carry out the rukyat hilal on Friday, April 1, 2021 by 34 teams spread across Indonesia,” said the Head of the Center for Engineering Seismology, Potential Geophysics and BMKG Time Signs, Rahmat Triyono in a written statement received in Jakarta as quoted from Ihram.co.id on Tuesday.

He said the 34 teams included Banda Aceh, Central Tapanuli (two locations on Binasi Beach and Sindeas Beach), Pariaman, Bengkulu, Tanjung Pinang, Batam (two teams), Anyer, Tangerang, Jakarta, Pelabuhan Ratu (two teams), Tegal, Kebumen, Yogyakarta. Then, Malang, Badung, Mataram, Kupang, Waingapu, Alor, Balikpapan, Makassar (two teams), Donggala, Manado, Kolaka, Gorontalo, Ternate, Ambon, Sorong, Biak, and Merauke.

He conveyed that conjunctions (ijtimak) at the beginning of the month of Ramadan 1443 H in Indonesia occurred before sunset on Friday, April 1, 2022.

“The height of the Hilal at sunset ranges from the lowest of 1.11 degrees in Jayapura (Papua) to the highest of 2.19 degrees in Tua Pejat, Mentawai (West Sumatra),” he explained.

He added, the smallest elongation at sunset occurred at 2.87 degrees in Merauke (Papua) to the largest at 3.46 degrees in Sabang (Aceh). Meanwhile, the age of the moon at sunset ranged from the youngest at 2.31 hours in Merauke ( Papua) to the oldest at 5.39 hours in Sabang (Aceh). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)