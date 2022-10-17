BMKG: Indonesia Warned by La Nina Triple Dip

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the 2020-2023 “triple-dip” La Nina will become a threat to many countries, including Indonesia.

The head of the BMKG, Dwikorita Karnawati, said the phenomenon had begun in mid-2020 and was predicted to continue until the end of 2022 and possibly continue until early 2023, hence the name “Triple Dip”.

“Triple Dip La Nina is a unique phenomenon. The public, central and regional governments must be aware of floods, flash floods, strong winds, extreme weather, and landslides,” she said.

La Nina itself is a phenomenon of cooling sea surface temperature (SML) in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean under normal conditions. This phenomenon causes an increase in rainfall in Indonesia

“We also need to watch out for diseases that usually spread in the rainy season such as diarrhea, dengue fever, leptospirosis, acute respiratory infections (ARI), skin diseases, and so on. Everyone must be prepared,” she added.

She also said that BMKG collaborated with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to strengthen the early warning system in Indonesia to anticipate the enormity of climate change.

In addition, BMKG also holds workshops, seminars, symposia, and various other training for the development of BMKG human resources. Dwikorita said the BMKG’s collaboration with NOAA had been going on for a long time, and had been realized in various joint programs.

One of them is an annual routine program i.e sailing to the Indian Ocean to carry out Buoy maintenance, as well as measuring marine variables to a depth of 5,000 meters and after that, the results will be analyzed and presented at international seminars.

According to her, this collaboration is part of BMKG’s efforts to stand on a par with other global climate centers. Moreover, Indonesia’s location is very strategic so that it can play an important role in monitoring global weather and climate. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)