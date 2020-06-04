Blood Plasma Survivor Covid-19 Can Help Cure Patients

East Java, MINA – East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa invites survivor Covid-19 to work together to carry out plasma donor social action movement.

That was done to jointly help cure Covid-19 patients in East Java and reduce mortality. Plasma from patients who have recovered will be new hope for Covid-19 treatment in East Java.

At present, there are 799 East Java Covid-19 patients recovered. On June 2, the increase in cure rates for East Java Covid-19 patients reached the highest rate, with 100 people recovering in a day.

“I invite the East Javanese survivor Covid-19, who has been declared cured, who has been twice negative for the swab, to jointly carry out a plasma donor action,” Governor Khofifah said as quoted from Republika.

Blood plasma donors from cured patients will be used as convalescent plasma therapy in severe and very severe Covid-19 patients.

Until now, the Covid-19 vaccine has not been found. However, this convalescent plasma therapy method is proven effective in Indonesia, America, China, Britain and Korea to make Covid-19 patients fully recovered.

The FDA and WHO have also given permission for the use of convalenscent plasma in severe Covid-19 patients on May 29, 2020.

This is because in the blood plasma of patients who have recovered from Covid-19, antibodies have been formed that are able to fight the Corona Virus.

And if given to patients who are struggling to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus, then these antibodies will become an army to kill Coronavirus in the patient’s body.

“The blood of survivors, Covid-19 patients who have recovered can save the lives of others. Because in it there is immunity that can kill Covid-19. So the citizens of East Java, before the vaccine is found, let’s work together to help each other, by donating your blood plasma, “said Governor Khofifah. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)