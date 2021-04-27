Palestine Announces 2,686 Patients Recovered from COVID-19

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila on Tuesday (27/4) announced 1,414 new cases of COVID-19, 17 died and 2,686 recovered over the past 24 hours.

“Five deaths were reported in the West Bank and 12 in the Gaza Strip,” Alkaila said in his daily report as quoted by Wafa.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, 376 people tested positive and 1,038 new cases were recorded in the Gaza Strip.

The Minister of Health also said that 140 coronavirus patients were still in intensive care, 41 of whom were on ventilators. In addition, 397 patients received treatment at COVID-19 hospitals and dispensaries.

Akaila added the cure rate in Palestine had so far reached 91.7 percent, while active cases decreased slightly to 7.2 percent and death cases reached 1.1 percent.

Regarding vaccination, the Minister of Health said more than 251,628 people had received the first dose of vaccine and more than 165,426 people received the second dose. (T/RE1)

