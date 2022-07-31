Blinken: Israelis and Palestinians Deserve Equal Security and Freedom

Jerusalem, MINA – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the Biden administration believes that Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal security, freedom, and democracy.

This came during a phone conversation between Blinken and Israeli War Minister Benny Gantz, according to what was reported by the Arabic-speaking Israel Broadcasting Corporation, quoting a statement from the US State Department.

During the call, Blinken raised the issue of the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and the need to bear responsibility for the tragic incident, while Gantz responded, “Once the army’s investigation into the case is completed, Israel will inform the American administration of the case’s developments.”

Gantz had said, if it turns out that Abu Aqila was killed by Israeli bullets, his army will not hesitate to announce its responsibility and will take action as a result of that. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)