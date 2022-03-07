Blessings of Sha’ban Ahead of Ramadan

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

I can’t believe the year has gone by so fast. The month full of blessings has now come before our eyes, Ramadan.

These days the end of the month of Rajab has passed, and we have entered the beginning of the month of Sha’ban. The holy month of Ramadan is just around the corner.

Sha’ban is the 8th month in the Hijri Calendar. In full the order of the months is: Muharram, Safar, Rabi’ul Awal, Rabi’ul Akhir, Jumadil Awal, Jumadil Akhir, Rajab, Sha’ban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Dzulqa’dah and Dzulhijah.

Arabic linguists say, sya’ban comes from the word sya’aban which means the emission of virtue. Sya’ban can also be derived from the word as-syi’bu which means a road in the mountains, which is nothing but the path of goodness.

Others say, sya’ban comes from the word ash-sya’bu which means to patch, which is when Allah patches up or comforts His servants.

These meanings refer to the scattering or many branches of goodness in this starting month, as a consolation for believers.

Ibn Hajar al-Atsqalani in the Book of Fathul Bari said, Sha’ban indicated that the inhabitants of the Arabian peninsula in that month were scattered (yatasya’abun) looking for springs after the month of Rajab.

Therefore, Muslims take advantage of the presence of the month of Sha’ban as days to find and perform many acts of worship and good deeds. Among them is to multiply the sunnah fasting in it. Also other practices such as sunnah prayers, tadarus Quran, dhikr and prayer, charity, and other good activities.

It is like warming up before entering the fasting month of Ramadan.

Because the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam also gave an example of amaliyah in the month of Sha’ban.

Among them are mentioned in a hadith from the wife of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam, ‘Aisha Radhiyallahu ‘Anha, which states:

فَمَا رَأَيْتُ رَسُولَ اللَّهِ – صلى الله عليه وسلم – اسْتَكْمَلَ صِيَامَ شَهْرٍ إِلاَّ رَمَضَانَ ، وَمَا رَأَيْتُهُ أَكْثَرَ صِيَامًا مِنْهُ فِى شَعْبَانَ

Meaning: “I have never seen the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) fast more than fasting in the month of Sha’ban.” (Narrated by Bukhari and Muslim).

The month of Sha’ban is also called from the word “sya’aba” which means to appear, which is between two months, Rajab and Ramadan. Its appearance in the middle between the two months, often makes people neglect the goodness in it.

This is as mentioned in the hadith of Osama bin Zaid, when the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam was asked, “O Messenger of Allah, I have never seen you fast in a month as you fast in the month of Sha’ban.”

The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam also replied:

ذَلِكَ شَهْرٌ يَغْفُلُ النَّاسُ عَنْهُ بَيْنَ رَجَبٍ وَرَمَضَانَ، وَهُوَ شَهْرٌ تُرْفَعُ فِيهِ الْأَعْمَالُ إِلَى رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ، فَأُحِبُّ أَنْ يُرْفَعَ عَمَلِي وَأَنَا صَائِمٌ

Meaning: “That is the month that many people neglect, the month between Rajab and Ramadan. This is the month in which deeds are raised towards the Lord of the worlds. And I want when my charity is lifted, I am in a state of fasting.” (HR An-Nasa’i and Ahmad).

As for the secrets or wisdom of why the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam fasted a lot in the month of Sha’ban is because fasting Sha’ban is like worship rawatib (sunnah worship that accompanies obligatory worship). Just as the obligatory prayer is a prayer that has virtue because it accompanies the obligatory prayer, before or after it, such is the fast of Sha’ban.

Therefore, as Ibn Rajab said, perseverance in the month of Sha’ban in amaliyah is the same as sincerity in the month of Ramadan. Where in the month of Sha’ban like the month of Ramadan, many do fasting and read the Quran, to get ready to receive the holy month of Ramadan, and as a sign of obedience to Ar-Rahman.

Hopefully the month of Sha’ban, which we will be living this year, will lead us to be ready to face the beautiful blessings of the holy month of Ramadan, the ruler of all months.

اللَّهُمَّ بَارِكْ لَنَا فِى رَجَبٍ وَشَعْبَانَ وَبَلِّغْنَا رَمَضَانَ

Meaning: “O Allah, bless us in the month of Rajab and Sha’ban, and convey to us in the month of Ramadan.” Amen. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)