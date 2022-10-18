Biden to Welcome Israeli President at White House Next Week (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – United States (US) President Joe Biden will welcome Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House, Washington DC next week.

“The visit will underscore the lasting partnership and friendship between the United States and Israel,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

“They will consult on key issues, including regional and global challenges of common concern, opportunities to deepen Israel’s regional integration, and ways to advance equal measures of freedom, prosperity and security for Israelis and Palestinians.” added the statement.

Herzog will be in Washington Oct. 25-26 for meetings with interagency officials.

The two leaders last met in July in Israel. Next week’s visit will be Herzog’s first official trip to Washington since he took office in 2021. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)