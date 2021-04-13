Biden Says Happy Ramadan for Muslim

Washington, MINA – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden congratulated Muslims on entering the holy month of Ramadan.

“Jill and I send our warm greetings and best wishes to the Muslim community in the US and around the world. Ramadan Karim,” Biden said in a statement as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Biden praised the contribution of Muslims in the US. This is because many of them work as entrepreneurs or business owners, this contributes to the opening of job opportunities.

In addition, there are also Muslims who are working as first responders in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Muslim Americans have enriched our country since our nation was formed. They are as diverse and vibrant as the America they have helped build,” said Biden.

However, Biden said Muslims in the US continued to be targets of bullying, fanaticism and hate crimes. He stressed that his government will work to protect the rights and safety of all citizens, including Muslims.

“This prejudice and attacks are wrong. It is unacceptable and must be stopped. Nobody in America has to live in fear to express their beliefs,” said Biden.

Biden also promised to defend human rights everywhere, including for ethnic Uyghurs in China, Rohingya in Myanmar, and Muslim communities around the world.

“In light of the people who have died (from the pandemic) since last Ramadan, we hope for brighter days ahead. The Quran reminds us that ‘God is the light of heaven and earth’ who brings us out of darkness to light, “said Biden. (T/RE1)

