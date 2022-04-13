Bazaar of Palestinian Book and Date in AWG Ramadhan Safari

Bandung, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Ramadhan Safari to the Niyabah Bureau in South Bandung on Tuesday evening filled with the Bazaar of Palestinian book and Gaza dates at Al-Jama’ah Mosque, Riyasah Leles, South Bandung, West Java.

The mini bazaar contains several educational references to Palestinian books, including “Aqsa Mosque, the Responsibility of All Muslims”, the latest book by two authors of the Al-Quds International Ambassador, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur and Ali Farkhan Tsani.

There is also a painting of the Dome of the Skahrah and several packages of dates that were imported directly from the Gaza Strip, to further support some of the residents’ economy in Palestine. Others are Palestinian scarves, socks, and so on.

The session before breaking the fast and after the tarawih prayer contained lectures on developments around the current situation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine as well as the socialization of AWG programs in support of the liberation of Al-Aqsa and the independence of Palestine.

The Central AWG Team, Rifa Berliana Arifin, Irfan Hizbullah, Fatima and Hadijah As-Sa’diyah Isnaini, were present.

In his speech, Suryana Shiddiq, as the host, expressed her gratitude for the dissemination and education by the Central AWG Team to the regions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)