Bali Tourism Reopened for Local Tourists on July 9

Bali, MINA – Tourism in Bali, Indonesia has been reopened specifically for local tourists or Balinese since Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Head of Bali Tourism Office Putu Aswata said tourist attractions that had been opened included natural attractions or open areas such as beaches, lakes, and mountainous areas.

Because, natural attractions and open places have a low risk of transmission of Covid-19.

“For a spa, a nightclub, a temporary disco is not allowed yet. Later there will be a time, “Putu said, as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

Each manager and tourist must also comply with health protocols such as checking the body temperature of visitors, keeping a distance, using a mask, washing hands, and not traveling when sick.

Putu said there will be officers who oversee the implementation of health protocols in each tourist attraction.

If local tourism runs smoothly, Bali will open access for domestic tourists on July 31, 2020 and for foreign tourists on September 11, 2020.

“We will evaluate it later. If the Covid-19 case increases again, then the activity can be stopped, “he said.

Bali has reported a total of 2,024 Covid-19 cases so far, of which there were an additional 11 new cases on Thursday.

The risk map published by the Covid-19 Task Force for the Acceleration of Handling shows that the majority of areas in Bali are in the orange zone or are at moderate risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Two regions are still included in the red zone (high risk) category, namely Denpasar and Badung. (T/RE1)

