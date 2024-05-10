Bahamas Officially Recognizes State of Palestine

Nassau, MINA – The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday that the Bahamian Cabinet has decided to officially recognize Palestine as a country.

“The Bahamian government believes recognition of the State of Palestine strongly demonstrates its government’s commitment to the principles espoused in the Charter of the United Nations and to the right to self-determination as articulated in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR),” the Ministry said in a statement, MEMO reports.

“The Bahamas supports the legal right of the Palestinian people to freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development,” he added.

Responding to the decision, Palestine praised the Bahamas’ “contribution to the preservation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination in their land and to taking practical steps to support the implementation of the two-state solution.”

They also reiterated their call to all countries that have not recognized the State of Palestine to follow in their footsteps and maintain their obligation to recognize the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

The Bahamas’ decision comes just days before Palestine’s status as a full UN member state is decided tomorrow.

The Bahamas is a country located in Central America, close to Cuba, south of the United States. (T/RE1/P2)

