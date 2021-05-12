AWG Urges the Preacher Eid Fitr to Voice Solidarity to Defend Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – A humanitarian NGo that is concerned with the struggle of the Palestinian people and the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Indonesian Aqsa Working Group (AWG) appealed to preachers to convey about defending Al-Aqsa and Palestine at the Eid al-Fitri 1442H Sermon.

The appeal was contained in AWG circular number 64/02 / AWG-HQ / SH / IX / 1442 which was addressed to the preachers of Eid al-Fitr 1442H, the Muslims and all elements of society, regarding Defending Al-Aqsa and Palestine at the Sermon.

“In connection with the brutal Zionist Apartheid Israel attack on Gaza where casualties continued to fall and the destruction of hundreds of buildings belonging to residents, we together convey the following matters,” said the chairman of the AWG Presidium Anshorullah in an AWG statement received by MINA on Wednesday.

First, to the preachers of Eid al-Fitr, they are encouraged to convey the theme of the Virtue of Al-Aqsa and Defense of Palestine at the Sermon which falls on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Second, pray qunut nazilah at the last congregation of Eid Fitr prayer, for the safety of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza and the strength for them to fight against the tyranny of Zionist apartheid Israel.

Third, Muslims are encouraged to always insert prayers for Al Aqsa and Palestine at every opportunity and increase infaq to help them.

Fourth, all elements of society who care about human values are encouraged to fill their social media timeline with a call: #AlAqsaHaqquna – #FreePalestine – #SaveGaza.

“Thus, we convey this appeal, may Allah Ta’ala facilitate our efforts, and record it as our jihad in defending Al Aqsa and Palestine. For your attention, we say thanksgiving jaziila and jazaakumullah khairan jazaa ‘. Allahu Akbar, Al Aqsa Haqquna,” said Ansorullah. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)