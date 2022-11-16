AWG Team Manage to Raise Indonesian and Palestinian Flags on the Peak of Mount Muria

Raising Indonesian and Palestinian Flags on the Peak of Mount Muria, Kudus, Central Java. (Photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Kudus, Central Java, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) again held the raising of Indonesian and Palestinian flags in commemoration of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) at Puncak Natas Anging 1515 MDPL, Mount Muria, Kudus, Central Java on Saturday-Sunday.

“Alhamdulillah, this year the AWG is again holding a flag-raising on the top of the mountain, to be precise on Mount Muria with an altitude of 1515 meters above sea level in Kudus City, Central Java,” said Ganjar Darussalam as Chief Executive of BSP on Sunday.

“We chose this mountain because it has historical values ​​that are so close between Indonesia and Palestine, especially Islamic values ​​when it entered the archipelago through Wali Songo, especially Sunan Kudus,” he added.

In addition, the flag-raising is also a routine activity held by AWG in commemorating the Palestinian Solidarity Month every year.

“This hike was attended by approximately 53 people from various regions, including Jabodetabek, West Java and Central Java,” he said.

The raising of the flags of Indonesia and Palestine is the second activity of the BSP series which enters its second week in November after the speech, drawing and coloring competitions.

This year’s BSP consists of various competitions, Mountain Climbing (Flag Raising), Al-Aqsa Love Gowes, Futsal matches, Millenial Peacemaker Talkshow, Al-Quds Ambassadors Gathering Forum and Workshops.

“Please pray from all parties that we can successfully carry out the entire series of BSP activities until the end of November, Amin,” said Ganjar.

Previously, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) officially opened the 2022 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) with the theme “Move in Congregation to Free Al-Aqsa and Palestine” on Tuesday (1/11) night.

The BSP activity is an annual agenda initiated by AWG in order to increase public awareness to actively help and fight for the liberation of the Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian independence.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque and help the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was established by components of the community who attended the Al-Aqsha International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara Jakarta on 20 Sha’ban 1429 H/ 21 August 2008. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)