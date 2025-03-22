SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

AWG South Sumatra Holds Mass Friday Rally in Solidarity with Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Palembang, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) South Sumatra held a Mass Friday Rally for Gaza, standing in solidarity with Palestinians as Israeli military aggression intensifies. The rally took place simultaneously across Indonesia on Friday, including in South Sumatra.

In Palembang, the event was centered at Simpang Patal and Al-Balagh Mosque, drawing around 300 participants. The rally featured iftar meal distribution, a communal breaking of the fast, and the dissemination of AWG’s official statement condemning Israel’s March 18, 2025 attack, which violated the ceasefire in Gaza.

AWG South Sumatra Chairman Doni Nofirza emphasized that the protest was a response to Israel’s breach of the ceasefire agreement and brutal attacks, “The ceasefire officially ended on Tuesday, but Israel’s relentless aggression cannot be justified under any circumstances,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Umi Alia Sudirman, Chairwoman of Maemunah Center South Sumatra, also condemned the attacks and urged greater support for Palestine. “We are calling on Islamic study groups to contribute to the construction of a maternity and children’s hospital in Gaza,” she said.

Also Read: Bogor’s Ukhuwah Assembly Urges Immediate Action to Stop Genocide in Gaza

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday claimed 970 lives, raising the total death toll to 49,547 as of March 19, 2025.

Through this rally, AWG reaffirmed Indonesia’s unwavering commitment to standing with the Palestinian people in their struggle for justice and freedom.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Baznas and BWI Empower MSMEs Through Zakat and Waqf Optimization

