Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza is Indonesia’s Commitment to Support Palestinians: Maemuna Center

Jakarta, MINA – Onny Firyanti Hamidy, Chairperson of Maemuna Center Indonesia (Mae-CI), called on Muslim women worldwide to increase their support for Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause, highlighting the urgent humanitarian crisis affecting women and children in Gaza.

In a significant act of solidarity, Mae-CI, in partnership with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), has initiated the construction of a Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza. This project reflects the deep compassion of the Indonesian people and their commitment to alleviating the suffering of Palestinians.

The statement was made during the hybrid event Tadrib Al-Quds and Palestine, held on Saturday (31/5) at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex in Cileungsi, Bogor.

“The situation in Gaza is dire, with children among the most vulnerable victims. This hospital will provide vital healthcare services and stand as a symbol of our solidarity and support,” Onny said.

She urged Muslim women to contribute in any way possible to ensure the successful completion of the hospital, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in supporting the Palestinian people.

The event drew participants from across Indonesia, including regions such as Jambi, Lampung, Bandung, and Semarang, with the goal of raising awareness about the defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque and strengthening support for Palestine.

A charity bazaar featuring food and clothing was also held, with proceeds dedicated to funding the hospital project in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

