Imaam Yakhsyallah: Unity is the Key to Victory for Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, the Advisor of Aqsa Working Group (AWG), emphasized that unity remains the most fundamental element in achieving victory in any struggle, particularly in the ongoing struggle for Palestine liberation.

“Both the Qur’an and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) emphasize that unity is essential for achieving victory,” said Imam Yakhsyallah during his speech at the seminar and exhibition “Semangat Gaza untuk Bela Masjid Al-Aqsa” (“The Spirit of Gaza to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque”) held at Hans Bague Jassin Hall, Ali Sadikin Building, Taman Ismail Marzuki, Central Jakarta on Thursday.

He stressed that unity brings forth compassion and divine mercy that sustain and strengthen resistance efforts. Imam Yakhsyallah also invited Muslims to engage in self-reflection regarding the prolonged occupation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the ongoing oppression in Palestine.

“Even Imam Al-Ghazali engaged in deep introspection when he composed Ihya Ulum al-Din, a profound work born from contemplation near Masjid Al-Aqsa,” he added.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including Ahrul Tsani Fathurrahman, Director for Middle East Affairs at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Walid Hasan Mohamed Ahmad, founder of the Academy of National Awakening Pioneers (APKB); and Diki Lukman Hakim, Head of the UPT Library and PDS HB Jassin.

Also present were Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Press Council’s Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission; Dr. Ahed Abu Al-Atta, Chair of the Foundation for Friendship and Civilization Studies (YPSP); Prof. Yon Machmudi from the University of Indonesia; Julid Fii Sabilillah Commander Erlangga Greschinov; and AWG Presidium member Rifa Berliana Arifin.

Speaking on behalf of AWG, Rifa stated that the event’s theme was not merely symbolic, but a concrete call to action.

“This is a true call to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Gaza, those who are tirelessly defending Al-Aqsa, the first qibla and one of the holiest sites in Islam,” he said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)