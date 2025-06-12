SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Unity is the Key to Victory for Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur (Photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, the Advisor of Aqsa Working Group (AWG), emphasized that unity remains the most fundamental element in achieving victory in any struggle, particularly in the ongoing struggle for Palestine liberation.

“Both the Qur’an and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) emphasize that unity is essential for achieving victory,” said Imam Yakhsyallah during his speech at the seminar and exhibition “Semangat Gaza untuk Bela Masjid Al-Aqsa” (“The Spirit of Gaza to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque”) held at Hans Bague Jassin Hall, Ali Sadikin Building, Taman Ismail Marzuki, Central Jakarta on Thursday.

He stressed that unity brings forth compassion and divine mercy that sustain and strengthen resistance efforts. Imam Yakhsyallah also invited Muslims to engage in self-reflection regarding the prolonged occupation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the ongoing oppression in Palestine.

“Even Imam Al-Ghazali engaged in deep introspection when he composed Ihya Ulum al-Din, a profound work born from contemplation near Masjid Al-Aqsa,” he added.

Also Read: AWG Photo Exhibition in Jakarta Highlights Palestinian Resilience

The event was attended by several notable figures, including Ahrul Tsani Fathurrahman, Director for Middle East Affairs at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Walid Hasan Mohamed Ahmad, founder of the Academy of National Awakening Pioneers (APKB); and Diki Lukman Hakim, Head of the UPT Library and PDS HB Jassin.

Also present were Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Press Council’s Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission; Dr. Ahed Abu Al-Atta, Chair of the Foundation for Friendship and Civilization Studies (YPSP); Prof. Yon Machmudi from the University of Indonesia; Julid Fii Sabilillah Commander Erlangga Greschinov; and AWG Presidium member Rifa Berliana Arifin.

Speaking on behalf of AWG, Rifa stated that the event’s theme was not merely symbolic, but a concrete call to action.

“This is a true call to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Gaza, those who are tirelessly defending Al-Aqsa, the first qibla and one of the holiest sites in Islam,” he said.[]

Also Read: Indonesia Reaffirms Strong Commitment to Palestinian Statehood Through Diplomacy

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl-Aqsa Mosque defense Aqsa Working Group event Dr. Ahed Abu Al-Atta speech Gaza solidarity seminar Hans Bague Jassin Hall event Ihya Ulum al-Din and Al-Aqsa Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur Indonesian support for Palestine Islamic teachings on unity Islamic unity for victory Jakarta Palestine event Julid Fii Sabilillah commander Middle East affairs Indonesia Muslim solidarity Gaza Palestinian liberation struggle Quran and unity in Islam Rifa Berliana Arifin AWG seminar at Taman Ismail Marzuki Sheikh Walid Hasan Mohamed Ahmad unity for Palestine

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Reaffirms Strong Commitment to Palestinian Statehood Through Diplomacy

  • 1 hour ago
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Unity is the Key to Victory for Palestine

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Legendary Indonesian Poet Taufik Ismail Read Poem for Palestine

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza is Indonesia’s Commitment to Support Palestinians: Maemuna Center

  • Saturday, 31 May 2025 - 20:07 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals Call for Global Unity to End Gaza Genocide

  • Thursday, 29 May 2025 - 13:37 WIB
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Load More
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:54 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strike Kills 15, Including Six Children, in Al-Sabra Massacre

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 05:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians Across West Bank

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 07:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us