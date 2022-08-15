AWG Lampung Holds Peaceful Action Supporting Palestine

Al-Muhajirun, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Lampung Bureau held a Peaceful Action supporting Palestine with the theme “Drag the Zionist Israel to the International Criminal Court” on Sunday.

The peaceful action, which was attended by thousands of people in Gaza field, the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School Complex and Madrasah Al-Fatah, Al-Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, started after the congregational midday prayer time.

According to the monitoring of the MINA News Agency, the Sumatran Bureau, the participants of the action took a long march from the courtyard of the Annubuwwah Mosque to the Gaza Field of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, which is about one kilometer away.

They walked while shouting slogans for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine as well as anti-Zionism while waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags.

The Head of AWG Bureau Lampung, M. Waliyulloh when interviewed by MINA after the event said, the main purpose of this action was as worship to Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala considering that fellow Muslims everywhere are essentially brothers.

“Muslims are bound by the bonds of ukhuwwah Islamiyah, like one body, when one part of the body is hurt, the other body part will feel pain. In addition, the Israeli military aggression that bombards Gaza and Palestine is a real form of war crime, because the victims of this aggression are mostly civilians and innocent children,” he said.

Furthermore, Waliyulloh emphasized that this action was a form of resistance to tyranny against the Israeli occupation of Palestine as well as a momentum so as not to forget the current condition of Gaza, where there has been aggression by the Israeli side since August 5-8 which resulted in the death of 47 Palestinians. including 16 children and 4 women in the incident.

“Gaza is only 48 km² in area, the area is isolated by iron fences, they are bombed, the rockets are dropped, it’s like a massacre, so the Gaza brothers can’t run anywhere. Such a heartbreaking and barbaric condition that is in such an inhumane manner is not captured by the world’s cameras and eyes,” he said.

So, continued Waliyulloh, we as fellow human beings have a soul that they are the front guard, one way is to hold speeches, meaning we keep Gaza in mind and try to tell others that Gaza is still in a very sad condition.

Waliyulloh called on the leaders of Islamic countries and Muslims in general that the suffering of the Muslims in one place or country is the responsibility of all Muslims because all Muslims are brothers as stated in the QS. Al-Hujuraat: 10.

In addition, to the international community, Islamic countries and Muslims in general, to unanimously and completely oppose all forms of violence and provocative actions by Israel, because all acts of aggression have harmed humanity and human rights.

“Drag Israel to the International Criminal Court is the slogan of this peaceful action, because this military aggression is not only a war crime but also a crime against humanity,” he said.

During the action, one of the students of class XI (eleven) Madrasah Aliyah (MA) Islamic Boarding School Shuffah Hizbellah and Madrasah Al-Fatah Lampung, Rafayfa Chayyira Maysun read a poem by Fathurrahman entitled To the Liberators of Al-Aqsa.

In addition, representatives of the participants took turns giving speeches including students of Islamic boarding school Al-Fatah class XII (twelve), Tawakal Qodri, representatives of participants from Pringsewu Regency, Ilman Afarizi, representatives of Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) Lampung, Ghulam Romdoni, and University students Lampung (UNILA) from Gaza, Mohammed Al Shurafa.

Even though it was raining, it did not become a barrier to the enthusiasm of the action participants to continue to voice Palestinian independence with the typical Al-Aqsa Haqquna chants.

Meanwhile, the Main Trustee of AWG who is also the supervisor of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School network throughout Indonesia, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur who was also present at the action to emphasize that Palestinian land is the right of the Palestinian people and Muslims, not the property of the Jewish Zionists. (T/ara/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)