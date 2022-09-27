AWG: Jewish Extremist Rituals at Al Aqsa Harassment of Its Holiness

Cileungsi, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) said that the celebration of the Jewish New Year and the recent Talmudic rituals carried out by Jewish extremists were harassment, blasphemy and terrorism against the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque.

“These celebrations and rituals are harassment, blasphemy, terrorism against the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque and provocative actions that trigger disputes and even wars between religions,” said Chairman of the AWG Presidium M. Anshorullah on Tuesday.

According to him, the celebration of the Jewish New Year at Al Aqsa and the Ibrahimi Mosque also further shows that Zionist Israel does not have any good faith in building peace in the region and the world.

To that end, he called on Muslims to respond to the tyranny of the Zionist Israel in Al Aqsa and the Ibrahimi Mosque with various concrete efforts. Especially, the neighboring countries of Palestine. Because maintaining the two noble mosques is the responsibility of all Muslims, not only Muslims in Palestine.

“Al Aqsa is the culmination of the Israeli efforts to realize a Greater Israel. They systematically prevented Muslims from worshiping in it and even tried to destroy the third holiest mosque and replace it with the Solomon Temple,” said Anshor.

Jewish extremists held Jewish New Year celebrations and Talmudic rituals inside the Al Aqsa Mosque and Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque from September 25-27 2022, sparking clashes with Muslims in Palestine. In the framework of the celebration, the Zionist Israel restricted Muslims from entering the Al Aqsa Mosque, and even closed the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)