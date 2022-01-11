AWG Holds Peaceful Solidarity Action for Palestinian Female Prisoners

Cileungsi, Kab. Bogor – Indonesian Aqsa Working Group (AWG) hold a peaceful demonstration to support female prisoners who are currently in Israeli prisons.

According to a report by the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), which revealed that 40 female prisoners were subjected to violence, difficult conditions, and brutal investigations in Israeli prisons. They experience psychological torture and deprivation of basic needs.

The action held by AWG will take place from January 10-30, 2022. In this action, AWG invites the public to campaign through social media. In addition, AWG will also hold an article and poetry writing competition about Palestinian female prisoners.

The Chief Executive of the Action, Maghfiroh told MINA, the peaceful demonstration was held to show the support of the Indonesian people for Palestinian prisoners, especially women who suffer from poor treatment in Israeli prisons.

As a follow-up to the campaign, AWG plans to hold an International Women’s Conference for the Liberation of Al Aqsa and Plaestina which will be held by AWG in March.

Maghfiroh said that on the first day the action, thousands of people from Indonesian communities in various regions as well as international activists and journalists were participated. They stated that they supported the Peace Action held by AWG as a form of solidarity with Palestinian female prisoners.

She also said that through this request, the AWG invites the international community to take concrete actions to defend Palestinian women prisoners and urges Zionist Israel to release administrative prisoners and give them their basic rights in prison.

“AWG strongly condemns the brutal actions carried out by Israel against women activists in Israeli prisons. This is a violation of humanitarian principles, especially against women who should be protected,” she said.

Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of the Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assist the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by components of the people who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara on 20 Sha’ban 1429H/ 21 August 2008 in Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)