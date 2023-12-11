AWG Hands Over Mockup of Al-Aqsa Mosque to Exhibited at An-Nubuwwah Mosque in Lampung

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – Chairman of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Presidium, Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi handed over a mockup of the Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Chair of the AWG Lampung Bureau, M. Waliyulloh to b exhibited at the largest mosque in Lampung, the An-Nubuwwah Mosque.

Handover of the Al-Aqsa mockup given by the initiator of the Dinar Store, Dr. Muhaimin Iqbal told AWG this was held on the sidelines of the International Seminar held by STISA-ABM and AWG at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School Complex and Al-Fatah Madrasah, Al-Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, Monday and witnessed by the supervisor of the AWG Lampung Bureau, Ustadz Amin Nuroni who is also the supervisor of the DKM An-Nubuwwah Mosque.

In his presentation, the Chairman of the AWG Presidium said that the mock-up of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which was made to the original scale, was handed over to the AWG and at the direction of the AWG Trustee, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, to be displayed and exhibited at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque complex covering an area of ​​14.4 HA is in Jerusalem, Palestine. This mosque, which is the first Qibla for Muslims, is still controlled by the Israeli Zionist.

Israeli Zionists through the Likud Party some time ago submitted a bill to divide the Al-Aqsa Mosque with 70% owned by Jews, 30% owned by Muslims. This caused reactions from all over the world, including the AWG which continues to voice its opposition to the bill. (T/RE1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)