At WHO Meeting, Minister Retno Calls for Improvements to Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

8Geneva, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on Sunday, attended a special meeting of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland which discussed the health situation in Gaza.

On that occasion, Retno urged the importance of improving health facilities, protecting health facilities and personnel, including the health facilities of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

“The situation of health facilities in Gaza is very worrying,” he said

The Indonesian Foreign Minister said that of the 36 hospitals, only 13 were still operating and all of them were 2-3 times overcapacity, 71 percent of health service facilities in Gaza were not functioning.

Apart from that, medical equipment, medicines, food, clean water, petrol and electricity are increasingly limited. Hundreds of medical workers have been killed since Israel attacked Gaza.

WHO reports that the spread of infectious diseases is increasing, with almost 130 thousand cases of acute respiratory infections, more than 94 thousand cases of diarrhea and more than 2700 cases of chickenpox.

For this reason, the Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of accelerating health assistance for Gaza and urged Israel to respect the right to health and access of Gazans to health facilities. (T/RE1/P2)

