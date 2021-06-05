At Least 40 Unit Illegal Settlement Stand on Mount Sabih

Select Language

Yerusalem, MINA – At least more than 40 units new units illegal settlements have been standing in recent weeks at one of the outposts south of Nablus in the Israeli occupied West Bank.

According to the Hebrew Kan 11 media report on Friday, June 4, the settlers established the settlement units near the Za’tara checkpoint, which was built on Mount Sabih, and owned by the people of the town of Beita, south of the city.

The establish of settlement unit previously met resistance from Palestinians at the checkpoint more than a month ago, which killed one of the settlers and injured another.

In several day, Jewish settlers have paved roads inside and outside the settlement, established a synagogue and supplying water and electricity to the site. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

